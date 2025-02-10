Fiifi Kwetey urges Parliament to prioritise governance over partisanship

Featured

Gertrude Ankah Politics Feb - 10 - 2025 , 13:15 3 minutes read

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, has called on both the Majority and Minority in Parliament to prioritise national interests over political partisanship.

Speaking on TV3’s Newday programme on February 10, 2025, Kwetey urged lawmakers to focus on governance rather than engaging in activities driven by vendetta or political expediency.

“I’ll say, focus on that. Focus on ensuring that every step of the way, what you do is in the interest of the country. And always trust that the people are capable of knowing who is working for them,” he stressed.

Political Vendetta at the Appointments Committee?

Kwetey expressed concerns over what he described as attempts by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to use the Parliamentary Appointments Committee as a tool for political retribution.

He recalled similar experiences in 2009 when he was nominated as Deputy Finance Minister and faced opposition from the NPP, whom he claimed sought to punish him for his role as the NDC’s communication lead during the election period.

“Our friends in the NPP need to appreciate that the way to revive their party is not to try to reduce the Appointments Committee into a narrative of vendetta. They believe that this is their opportunity to use the committee as a central force, especially against people they perceive to have played a key role in making things difficult for them ahead of the election,” he remarked.

He criticised what he perceived as excessive scrutiny of nominees based on past political statements rather than their competency to serve in their designated roles.

According to Kwetey, this approach does not benefit the country but instead fuels unnecessary divisions within Parliament.

Kwetey further accused the NPP of rushing to repair its public image following their electoral defeat, warning that such an approach was counterproductive.

He likened the party’s strategies to forcing the sun to rise at 3 a.m. instead of allowing the natural political process to unfold.

“They are literally on the fast track, accelerating because they believe they can start influencing public perception in their favour. Bad decision. In 2017, when we lost power, a few of us were clear in our minds that the way to rebuild was not to rush. We needed to take our time and allow things to unravel naturally,” he explained.

Referencing Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Kwetey remarked that the NPP was engaging in “Takashi” politics—an Akan term meaning forceful or aggressive action—rather than taking a measured and strategic approach.

When asked what advice he would give to both the Majority and Minority in Parliament, Kwetey stressed the need for lawmakers to remain patriotic and work in the best interest of the nation rather than engaging in premature political campaigns.

“There is a time for governance. In that period, allow the government to settle and let things take their course. If mistakes occur, critique them constructively. But behaving as if we are already in an election year must stop,” he urged.

He warned against what he called “continuous politicking,” stating that the focus should be on effective governance rather than efforts to make the government unpopular ahead of the next elections.

“The mindset that ‘we must do everything possible to make the government unpopular right now’ is a dangerous approach. We win power not by making noise, but by proving that we are competent, have a compelling narrative, and uphold values that resonate with the people,” Kwetey advised.