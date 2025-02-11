Next article: This is why Koku Anyidoho has renamed the Atta Mills Institute

Featured

Evelyn Korang becomes first woman elected as Eastern Region representative on Council of State

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Politics Feb - 11 - 2025 , 16:55 2 minutes read

Former Eastern Regional Women's Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Evelyn Korang, has been elected as the region's representative to the Council of State.

She polled 17 votes out of a total of 66 ballots cast, defeating her closest contender, Nana Afia Asante Afrifah, who secured 12 votes.

This marks the first time a woman has won the Council of State election in the region.

Other contestants included Asiedu Ofei, who received nine votes, John Owusu-Amankrah with eight votes, Glenda Mills-Theile with four votes, and Yaw Adu-Amponsah, Nana Effah Opinamang III, Seth Adjei Baah, and Oseadeeyo Frimpong Manso IV, who each garnered three votes. Nana Asante Yamoah Afrifah and Asare Kwaku Kwatia also polled two votes each.

Advertisement

The remaining 13 contestants failed to secure any votes.

In her victory speech, Mrs. Korang expressed appreciation to the delegates for the confidence reposed in her and for entrusting her with the responsibility of representing the region on the Council of State.

She assured the chiefs and people of the region that she would work closely with President John Mahama and other relevant stakeholders to improve the socio-economic conditions of the people.

Mrs. Korang also called for the support of the people to enable her to work effectively and efficiently in addressing the developmental challenges facing the region.

The election, which was supervised by officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) at the Regional Coordinating Council, was conducted peacefully, without insults or disturbances.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, who was highly elated, congratulated Evelyn Korang on her victory.

She stated that Mrs. Korang’s election to the Council of State signified good things to come for the region.