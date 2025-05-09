Featured

Ebi Bright confirmed as Tema MCE

Benjamin Xornam Glover Politics May - 09 - 2025 , 17:23 1 minute read

Ebi Bright has been confirmed as the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive.

Ms Bright secured the MCE position on Friday [May 9, 2025] after obtaining 28 votes out of the 31 votes.

It makes her the first female MCE for Tema.

Immediately after taking the oath of office, she pledged to work closely with the assembly members, traditional authority and all stakeholders to help drive development in Tema.

Key challenges within the metropolis she said she was immediately going to tackle were implementing initiatives to create job opportunities and stimulate economic growth.

"Your confidence in me reflects not only your faith in my capabilities but also our shared commitment to the people of Tema," she said.

Ms Bright said Tema deserves visionary leadership that unlocks its full potential for businesses and future generations and her vision for Tema was to transform the city into a sustainable inclusive and dynamic urban hub.