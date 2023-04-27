Duffuor scales up campaign ahead of NDC primary

A Presidential aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has reiterated his resolve to empower the grassroots of the party to ensure that it recaptures power in the next general election.

He has, therefore, called on the delegates of the party to vote for him massively in the May 13, 2023, presidential primary to lead the party to victory in the 2024 general election.

Grassroots empowerment

Interacting with branch and constituency executives on his campaign tour of the Central, Western and Western North regions, Dr Duffuor promised party executives that under his leadership, he would ensure all party workers were well paid and also institute a pension scheme for the cadres and aged members of the party.

He further stated that the initiatives would make the party stronger and more attractive, not only to the children and grandchildren of those individuals but also to the majority of Ghanaians, making the NDC stronger and more attractive.

The former Bank of Ghana Governor and Finance Minister, during his tour of the Western Region visited Ellembelle, Evalue Gwira, Jomoro and Tarkwa Nsuaem constituencies where his message of grassroots empowerment was received by crowds of delegates and supporters.

Salary structure

Dr Duffuor, during his campaign, also pledged to establish a salary structure for the party’s executives to provide financial support for their work for the party.

The salary structure, he said, would be designed to ensure that NDC executives received fair and reasonable compensation for their work while also ensuring the sustainability of the party's finances.

“Our executive members work tirelessly to promote the values and ideals of the NDC and they deserve to be fairly compensated for their efforts.

“The introduction of the salary structure is a vital step towards recognising the contributions of our executives and ensuring their financial security,” he said.

Dr Duffuor stated that the executives were the backbone of the party for which reason he would ensure that they received fair compensation for their work.

He said the structure would provide the executives with financial support to continue their work for the party and to ensure the sustainability of the party's finances.

The initiative, he said, would also help attract and retain talented individuals who were dedicated to advancing the ideals of the NDC.

Economy

Touching on the economy, Dr Duffuor pledged to restore hope and national pride and also to put the country on the path of economic prosperity, stressing that he still possessed the requisite skills that could help achieve that goal.

“We have done it before in 2009 and we can do it again; we should be able to create more jobs" he noted.

Meanwhile, the NDC flag bearer hopeful has taken his campaign to the Ahafo, Bono and Bono East regions, where he would spend three days interacting with party supporters and delegates.