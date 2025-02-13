Featured

Dr Sofo Tanko Rashid Computer appointed Acting CEO of GIFEC

Samuel Duodu Politics Feb - 13 - 2025 , 11:15 2 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Dr Sofo Tanko Rashid Computer as the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC).

Dr. Computer, who confirmed his appointment to Graphic Online, said he would officially assume office on Friday, February 14, 2025.

Until his appointment, he served as the Deputy National Director of Elections and Information Technology (IT) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

A seasoned public administrator and politician, Dr Computer brings a rich background in governance, technology, and education to his new role.

He holds a PhD in Public Administration, MSc degrees in Criminal Justice and Public Administration, and a Bachelor of Arts degree. He is currently pursuing an LLB degree.

His extensive career includes serving as Northern Regional Director of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and Regional Manager of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

Beyond public administration, Dr Computer has been actively involved in academia, lecturing at various institutions, including Tamale College of Education (TATCO), Tamale Technical University (TATU), and Bimbilla Senior High School (BIMBISEC). He has also worked as an Assistant Examiner at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

In politics, he has played key roles in the NDC’s Elections and IT Directorate, serving as Deputy National Director of Elections and IT, Head of Recruitment, Training, Examination, and Deployment, and Regional Director of Elections for the Northern Region.

Additionally, he has held the position of Regional Treasurer of the NDC and served as a Collation Agent for the party in various bye-elections.

As Acting CEO of GIFEC, Dr Computer is expected to leverage his expertise in electronic communication, governance, and IT to advance the fund’s mission of promoting information technology and bridging the digital divide in Ghana.

In a related development, the Northern Regional Elections and IT Directorate of the NDC has congratulated Dr Computer on his appointment.

His selection is seen as a strategic move to strengthen GIFEC’s operations and impact in Ghana’s electronic communication and information technology sector.