DCE outlines government’s achievements in Birim North

The Birim North District Assembly in the Eastern Region is executing a number of projects in order to improve the living conditions of the people.
The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Birim North, Mr Raymond Nana Damptey, stated this when he outlined a number of achievements chalked up by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) since his appointment as DCE for the area.
The projects include: reshaping of roads, construction of classroom blocks, improvement in health facilities, provision of water, among others.
These are all geared towards addressing some of the development needs of the people.
Tour of project sites
Briefing the media after touring the project sites to highlight the successes of the NPP government so far, the district chief executive said construction works were ongoing for six-unit classroom blocks at the Sakapea Junior High School to replace the dilapidated structure.
Others are the ongoing construction of a police post along the Nkawkaw road, which according to him, would go a long way in curbing the spate of armed robbery cases in the area and the construction of a new three-unit classroom block for the Nkwarteng SDA Junior High School.
Education
Touching further on education, Mr Damptey indicated that a portion of the assembly's common fund was used for the construction of a teacher’s quarters at Hweakwae and Adausena JHS to help address the accommodation challenges facing teachers.
"We inherited many projects which the National Democractic Congress (NDC) government had initiated and we are continuing since it is the resources of Ghana that was used to start the projects", he said.
Mr Damptey made a claim that all projects initiated during former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s regime were not continued by the NDC government .
He expressed worry about the bad state of the road network in the area and assured residents that the government was committed to fixing all the bad roads.
He stated that the major challenge that confronted most communities was access to toilet facilities, adding that the assembly had committed enough funds towards the construction of new toilets in some communities.
Other projects
On rural electrification, Mr Damptey said several communities were being connected to the national grid and mentioned towns such as Sakapea, Nkwarteng, Afosu, Adausena, Hweakwae among others.
On health, he mentioned the renovation, construction of CHPS compound and the provision of water and electricity to some communities.
The NPP Member of Parliament for Abirim Constituency, Mr Osei Frimpong, said the School Feeding Programme in the district was doing well and urged those in charge to continue to do their best for pupils to be fed with quality food for their proper development.