Featured

Boakye Antwi urges unity and visionary leadership to secure NPP’s 2028 comeback

Samuel Duodu Politics May - 14 - 2025 , 10:59 1 minute read

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Subin, Eugene Boakye Antwi has underscored unity and purposeful leadership as essential ingredients for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) return to power in the 2028 general elections.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM, the former MP said the NPP’s past victories have always stemmed from internal cohesion and principled leadership.

Advertisement

“When we are united and led by the right people who understand the soul of the party, victory becomes a matter of time, not chance,” Boakye Antwi noted, in what many interpret as both a rallying cry and a timely warning to party members.

Though he stopped short of confirming any personal political ambitions, his remarks come at a time when the party is preparing for an internal reorganisation following its recent electoral defeat.

The former Deputy Minister said the party must avoid the pitfalls of internal rancour and factionalism if it hopes to regain the confidence of the electorate.

As preparations begin for leadership contests and policy rebranding ahead of 2028, Boakye Antwi’s call may set the tone for what many in the NPP hope will be a period of renewal, unity, and strategic focus.