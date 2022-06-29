Bernard Martei Korley champions creation of NDC welfare policy

A private businessman and a stalwart of the National Democratic Congress, Mr. Bernard Martei Korley, has helped rally party executive together to generate a policy document aimed at fostering healthy relationships among members of the party at the branch, ward and constituency levels.
According to him, there is need for a structured welfare scheme document to cater for the social and economic needs of members to enhance the image of the party socially and politically.
Mr. Martei Korley made the submission during the maiden policy launch by the Estate North Ward of the Ledzokuku Constituency over the weekend at the GNAT hall in Teshie-Nungua, Accra.
Supporting the initiative with an amount of GH¢5,000.00, Mr. Martei Korley opined that the policy drafted must be seen as a major achievement while saluting all executives involved in achieving such an important feat.
According to him, aside the seed capital, he would ensure a monthly deposit is done to sustain the initiative calling on other constituencies to emulate this proactive effort by Estate North Ward to help adequately cater for the welfare needs of its members and reignite their strength and confidence in the party.
Launching the document, a former MP and long-standing member of the National Democratic Congress and Regent of the Kpone-Katamsndo traditional area, Mr. Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo called on the party hierarchy to ensure unity at all levels among members of the NDC fraternity especially those at the grass-root.
According to him, his long service as an MP stem from his commitment towards the youth to ensure their welfare and commitment to protect their livelihoods and ensure they were able to cater for themselves through the creation of jobs and skill enhancement.
Mr. Afotey-Agbo who also chaired the function on the theme "reorganising the branches towards victory 2024” was of the view that the welfare of their party members requires proper and structured measures to adequately cater for the needs of party members, identifying the policy document as a proactive move that will help streamline membership issues and ensure equity and justice regarding the welfare of its members.
The policy launch received visitors and well-wishers from far and wide and also saw huge party figures such as Mr. Joshua Akamba, the NDC National Organiser, Mr Benjamin Ayiku-Narteh, the Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Hon. Joseph Adjei Mensah, Constituency Chairman and a wide range of party supporters in and around the Constituency.