Bawumia tells Akufo-Addo NAPO is his choice as running mate

Suleiman Mustapha Politics Jun - 26 - 2024 , 17:22

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has informed President Akufo-Addo that Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh is his choice as running mate for the December elections.

This was during a meeting Dr Bawumia had with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Tuesday night [June 25, 2024].

The President in that meeting offered advice and shared his thoughts.

The next move is for the flag bearer to go ahead and present Dr Opoku Prempeh's name to the National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in line with the constitution of the party and if it is accepted, the party will go ahead and outdoor Dr Prempeh as the running mate.

Ahead of the meeting, several names had been tipped as potential running mates for Dr Bawumia’s bid, but that of Dr Opoku Prempeh, aka ‘Napo’"[Nana Poku], was flying higher along side that of the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, Irene Naa Torshie Addo, and Ursula Owusu Ekuful, among others.

A nephew of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, the Manhyia South MP also has royal lineage at the Apagyafie at the Manhyia Palace.

His constituency is not merely a stronghold of the party, but actually delivered 83 per cent of the presidential votes to the NPP in the 2020 election.

The contest for the presidency in December is mainly between Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP and former president John Dramani Mahama of the NDC.