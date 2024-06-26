Featured

NPP Youth Wing to host International Young Democrat Union meeting in Accra

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Youth Wing is set to host the International Young Democrat Union (IYDU) Council meeting from June 27 to June 30, 2024, at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The event, themed “Global Challenges, Conservative Solutions: Building a More Secure and Prosperous Future,” will bring together young political leaders from around the world to discuss critical issues, share best practices, and strengthen democratic values.

The IYDU, a global alliance of centre-right political youth organizations, is dedicated to promoting freedom, democracy, and human rights.

As a member of the IYDU, the NPP Youth Wing will showcase Ghana’s vibrant democracy and commitment to youth empowerment through a series of events and discussions.

Highlights of the council meeting will include keynote addresses from influential leaders, panel discussions on current global political issues, and interactive workshops focused on leadership, governance, and innovative policy solutions.

Additionally, there will be numerous networking opportunities for delegates to connect, collaborate, and forge lasting partnerships.

“We are honoured to host this significant event,” NPP National Youth Organizer, Salam Mustapha said in a statement. “This meeting is an opportunity for young leaders to collaborate, learn, and drive positive change in their respective countries. It is a testament to our commitment to fostering a generation of informed and proactive leaders.”

The IYDU provides a platform for young leaders to share ideas, develop policies, and advocate for democratic principles worldwide. By hosting the IYDU Council meeting, the NPP Youth Wing aims to highlight Ghana's dedication to democratic values and youth development on the international stage.