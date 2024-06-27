Featured

We’re committed to sustainable Free SHS policy - Minority Leader asserts

Jun - 27 - 2024

The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has debunked persistent accusations by the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is strongly against the government’s decision to introduce the Free Senior High School (SHS) Bill, 2024, in Parliament.

He said it was never true that the Minority members had publicly expressed their opposition against the bill which was yet to be put before the House.

“For the records, let the people be aware that the Minority Caucus has not said it anywhere and will not say this anywhere that we are opposed to a policy that will seek to sustain and improve the Free SHS policy,” he said.

Submission of bill

Speaking to journalists at the Parliament House yesterday in reaction to the Majority Leader’s accusation, Dr Ato Forson said the NDC Minority would at all times support any legislation that would seek to improve and sustain the Free SHS policy

“All this time, we have been pointing to the lapses and have made meaningful suggestions to the government. At this point, we are urging the government, and the Majority Leader in particular, to hurry up in submitting the bill to Parliament.

“If the Majority Caucus so desires in presenting a bill to Parliament, they should hurry because they have rather taken too long a time,” he said.

No opposition

The Minority Leader said in the last few days, the Majority Leader had accused the Minority of not supporting the introduction of the Free SHS Bill.

He said despite such accusations, the Leader of government business had not yet put before the House such a bill. “We are hearing from the Majority Leader for the first time that the government is considering a bill to be presented to Parliament called the Free SHS Bill.

“It is important for us to reiterate that we cannot oppose a bill that we have not seen and we have said it nowhere that we are going to oppose such a bill,” he said.

Dr Forson said the Minority had identified some lapses in the implementation of the Free SHS policy such as feeding challenges whereby most second cycle schools struggled to provide adequate feeding for students, lack of classrooms and dormitories, as well as the introduction of the double-track system.