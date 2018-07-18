Ashanti NDC faithful back candidates

Hundreds of National Democratic Congress (NDC) party faithful thronged the party’s Ashanti regional party headquarters at Amakom to back their respective candidates as the opposition party opened nominations for its August 25 regional elections
.
It’s early days yet, but the positions which appear to have attracted the attention and support of the motorcycle-riding fans are the regional chairmanship and the youth organiser positions
Three regional party stalwarts, the former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Joseph Yamin; an underground financier and businessman, Nana Kwasi; and a veteran, Mr T.K. Brimah, have all picked their nomination forms to face off on the D-day.
The excitement, however, appears to be at the regional youth organiser level where for now, a stocky member of the communication team, Mr Francis Dodovi, fondly called ‘Suame Ronaldo’, remains the only one to have picked forms.
Drum beating
Backed by drum-beating and motorcycle-riding supporters, Dodovi declared that he would adopt the Hare Krishna religious movement tactics where every nook and cranny within the region would be covered to woo the youth to the NDC.
The once-dislodged parliamentary candidate for the Suame Constituency expressed optimism to be lucky a second time.
Another interesting position which is gradually receiving the attention of pundits is the position of
A lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University, Mr Kwame Zu, and a former Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi, Mr Richard Ofori Agyeman, will provide one of the most interesting contests of the season.
Mr Zu, until recently, remained the most favoured, but the entering into the race of Mr Agyeman, also known as King Zoba, has completely changed the dynamics.
Zoba’s connection with the youth and his communication skills, being a trained journalist, appear to have given him the upper hand.
For now, barring any disqualification at the vetting process in two weeks, all the potential candidates have laced up their boots for action.