Ashanti GJA honours Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah

GNA Politics Jun - 26 - 2023 , 05:48

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has honoured Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA) for his immense support and contribution to journalism practice in the Ashanti region.

The GJA described Odeneho Kwaku Appiah as one of the pillars in the development of the media space within the Ashanti region and beyond.

In a citation honouring him at the Ashanti regional media excellence awards held in Kumasi on Saturday (June 24, 2023), the GJA said Odeneho Kwaku Appiah was "a friend and partner to trust among journalists or media houses since 1998".

"You are the kind of personality irrespective of your political affiliation, always believing that unity is strength where there is teamwork and collaboration; that is when only wonderful things can be achieved ".

"Truly, you are selfless, boundless partner and warrior in the media development within Ghana and beyond.

Your lifeline support to the media fraternity is really admirable and you indeed walk your talk".

The citation said Odeneho Kwaku Appiah had imparted in the media good ethics and professionalism and extraordinarily managed characters and dispel the fears and worries in media activism, adding that, " whenever we need you, you are always there to support us and shows us the way ".

credit: GNA