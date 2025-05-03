Featured

Tetteh Quarshie Hospital gets GH₵5.8m dialysis centre to tackle kidney disease

Kwame Larweh Health May - 03 - 2025 , 14:44 3 minutes read

To help curb the rising tide of chronic kidney disease deaths in Ghana, a kidney dialysis centre valued at GH₵5.8 million has been opened at the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital in Mampong in the Eastern Region.

The facility, a collaborative effort by the Sustainable Health Education and Interventions (SHEILD), a non governmental organisation (NGO), some corporate institutions, and individuals is help transform end-stage renal failure management in the Eastern Region and beyond.

The dialysis centre, was unveiled at a ceremony on Friday with dignitaries including the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin in attendance.

The project, spearheaded by SHEILD in partnership with Enterprise Group PLC, Volta River Authority (VRA), National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Kalmoni Foundation, Revna Biosciences, and individual donors, also includes a new out-house and waiting area provided by Enterprise Group PLC.

Recognising the high cost of dialysis, the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital Dialysis Fund was launched to subsidise treatment for vulnerable and marginalised patients, ensuring equitable access to life-saving care.

Speaking at the ceremony. Mr Alban Bagbin underscored the universal right to health, stating: “The enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health is one of the fundamental rights of every human being without distinction of race, religion, political belief, economic or social condition.” His words resonated with the gathering, which included traditional leaders, health professionals, and community members, all united in their resolve to combat CKD—a silent killer claiming over 4,000 lives annually in Ghana.

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, in a goodwill message sent ahead of the unveiling, hailed the initiative as a critical step towards addressing the CKD crisis. He emphasised the need for sustainable financing mechanisms to support such interventions and pledged the Ministry’s unwavering support to ensure the facility operates efficiently. “SHEILD’s recognition of this urgent need and their swift action deserve commendation,” he said, assuring stakeholders of government backing to save lives.

The Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Samuel Awuku, described the centre as a “game-changer” for kidney care in the region. “This is a major first step for Akuapem North,” he said, expressing gratitude to SHEILD, hospital officials, corporate sponsors, traditional leaders, and local indigenes who rallied to make the project a reality.

The Chairman of SHEILD, Mr Godfried Nyante highlighted the power of collaboration in achieving the milestone. “This journey would not have been possible without the support of key stakeholders, particularly the private sector, whose social responsibility was evident,” he said.

Dr Sylvia Anie, a SHEILD Board Member and Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, echoed this sentiment, noting: “Our vision is to promote equity and access to efficient healthcare for all. This indigenous initiative makes us particularly proud.”

For Dr Kofi Ablorh, Medical Superintendent of Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital, the centre is a lifeline for patients. “No longer will our people have to travel long distances for dialysis. This will improve their well-being and reduce the financial strain on families,” he said, his voice brimming with optimism.