Featured

Ghanaian nurse selected as finalist for $250,000 Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award

Kweku Zurek Health May - 13 - 2025 , 15:03 2 minutes read

Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti, an Oncology Nurse Specialist at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, has been selected as one of the top 10 finalists for the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2025, which comes with a $250,000 cash prize. She was chosen from more than 100,000 nominations submitted across 199 countries.

The award recognises exceptional nurses who have demonstrated exemplary commitment and leadership in advancing healthcare. Naomi’s selection, along with Kenya’s Khadija Mohamed Juma, marks a major moment for African healthcare excellence on the global stage. The final winner will be announced at a grand ceremony in Dubai on May 26, 2025.

Naomi, who also serves as Head of Nursing at Ghana’s National Radiotherapy Oncology and Nuclear Medicine Centre, is being recognised for her transformative impact on cancer care across Africa. Over a 23-year career, she has pioneered specialist oncology training in Ghana, mentored over 60 oncology nurse specialists and 10 breast care nurses, and helped develop the country’s first postgraduate oncology nursing curriculum in 2015.

Her work extends well beyond Ghana’s borders. Naomi is a member of the African Organisation for Research and Training in Cancer (AORTIC) and co-investigator on the Global Bridges Oncology Grant.

She also serves as global faculty for the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s Multidisciplinary Cancer Management Courses. Her efforts have earned her numerous accolades, including the Ministry of Health’s Excellence Award and the Dr Dorcia Kisseh International Award.

Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, praised the impact of the two African finalists: “Their stories demonstrate extraordinary courage, innovation, and commitment to community health—whether it's transforming cancer care or revolutionising blood donation systems. These nurses are redefining leadership in healthcare.”

The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award is now in its fourth edition and is one of the world’s most respected honours for the nursing profession. Finalists were selected through an independent process overseen by Ernst & Young LLP and reviewed by an international jury of healthcare experts.

Public voting to support the finalists remains open until May 19, 2025. Ghanaians can show their support for Naomi by casting a vote via https://apo-opa.co/44vBEWR.