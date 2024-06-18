Featured

Cabinet yet to approve mandatory health insurance for non resident visitors to start July 1 - Minister

Graphic.com.gh Health Jun - 18 - 2024 , 06:22

The Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye has explained that Cabinet has not approved a mandatory health insurance for non resident visitors.

In a press statement issued Tuesday dawn and dated June 18, 2024, the Minister explained that it was only a proposal by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and not a policy of government.

“While the proposal aims to ensure that foreign nationals have access to healthcare during their stay in Ghana, it is important to note that it has not yet been discussed or approved by Cabinet,” the Minister stated.

At a media briefing last week on the modalities of the policy before its roll-out, Dr Isaac Morrison, Vice Chairman, Technical Working Group on the Visitors Health Insurance Scheme (VHIS) and Member of the NHIA Board said from July 1, 2024, non-resident visitors arriving in Ghana will be required to have a health insurance policy before entry into Ghana.

He said it was to ensure that all visitors have access to necessary healthcare services during their stay in Ghana.



He said the move had become necessary following lessons learnt from the COVID-19, where foreign nationals fell ill and the country had to take care of them as there was no insurance in place.

But reacting in the press statement, the Minister of Health said Cabinet was yet to discuss or approve it.

