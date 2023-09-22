ZoomLion responds to PAC Chairman’s comments about MMDAs renewing contracts

GraphicOnline Sep - 22 - 2023 , 09:02

ZoomLion Ghana Limited, a leading waste management company, has issued a response to comments made by the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament (PAC), James Klutse Avedzi, on September 20, 2023.

In his statement, Mr. Avedzi cautioned Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) against renewing contracts with Zoomlion.

ZoomLion in a statement copied to Graphic Online today expressed regret over the media coverage of these comments, emphasizing that no discussions or negotiations have taken place regarding the fumigation contracts with MMDAs.

The company stressed its commitment to operating with integrity and professionalism, highlighting its consistent fulfilment of contractual obligations with the MMDAs.

The publication in question suggested that Parliament had sanctioned the non-renewal of Zoomlion’s waste management contracts. However, ZoomLion stated that it is unaware of any such indication from the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, or any other contracting parties, including the MMDCEs. Furthermore, Parliament is not a party to the existing contract.

Zoomlion reaffirmed its active participation in a PAC hearing on 8th June 2022, during which the company provided comprehensive explanations and evidence in response to issues raised in the Auditor General's report. Following this hearing, no adverse reports or further queries were received from the PAC, indicating satisfaction with the explanations and evidence presented.

The company emphasized the importance of open and constructive dialogue to address concerns, rather than resorting to actions or pronouncements that could potentially harm its reputation. Zoomlion has played a significant role in delivering high-quality waste management services to various MMDAs, contributing to a notable reduction in sanitation-related health issues nationwide.

ZoomLion reiterated its commitment to upholding the highest standards of service delivery and compliance with contractual obligations. The company expressed its readiness for continued collaboration and dialogue with relevant authorities to ensure the continued provision of exceptional waste management services.

In pursuit of its transformational agenda, Zoomlion says it has been actively involved in establishing state-of-the-art waste recycling, wastewater treatment, and medical waste treatment plants across all sixteen regions of Ghana. The company has also launched an E-payment system to streamline payment for waste collection, further enhancing its services.

ZoomLion urged the media to exercise decorum in reporting on national matters concerning the company, emphasizing its dedication to promoting environmental sanitation both in Ghana and on a global scale.

Background

Mr. Avedzi reportedly cautioned Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) against renewing contracts with Zoomlion citing the absence of discernible benefits.

During a public accounts committee hearing in Ho, the Ketu North MP underscored that Parliament had sanctioned the non-renewal of the waste management company’s contract.

The caution was made after the Fanteakwa South Municipal Assembly failed to provide the requisite documents to renew its contract with the waste management company.

Furthermore, the committee proposed a comprehensive review of the existing agreement with Zoomlion, considering that numerous Assemblies lack transparency regarding the terms of their contract with the company.

“I am told that there is a clause in the contract that gives automatic renewal. Unless you the assembly will communicate to the company the intention not to renew," Mr Avedzi said.

“So go back and read your contract document and then make reference to that clause, and inform Zoomlion that when your contract expires, you will not renew it again. Because you are not deriving any benefits from that, you are just wasting that money.”