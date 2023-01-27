Zonta Club of Accra renovates, stocks library for Dome schools

The Zonta Club of Accra has donated a fully furnished and fully stocked library worth GH¢35,000 to a cluster of schools in the Ga East Municipality.
The schools included the Dome MA 1 & 2 and Dome Anglican 1 & 2 schools in the Dome, Taifa and Abokobi sub-municipalities in the Greater Accra.
The donation was to commemorate last year’s International Literary Day which fell on September 8, 2022.
The theme for the celebration was: “Transforming literacy learning spaces; Exploring opportunities and possibilities”.
The theme was to help inform people of the importance of literary learning space to build inclusive education for all.
Handing over
In an event to hand over the furnished library to the school, the President of Zonta Club of Accra, Madam Vivienne Idun-Ogde, said despite some issues that delayed the presentation, the club’s pressing commitment to literacy, especially in deprived communities, was paramount to bringing the laudable project to completion.
She elaborated on the importance of literacy, saying: “It is a powerful tool to eradicate poverty as well as being a strong means for social and human progress”, and quoted a former UN Secretary-General, Kofi Annan, as saying: ‘Literacy is a bridge from misery to hope.”
The Zonta President said the project hoped to transform education from reading materials to improving literacy, adding that a library was an essential tool in providing quality education and the promotion of a culture of reading.
Madam Idum-Ogde said the club would continue to add on as and when necessary, promising a future addition of ICT equipment and accessories.
The books for restocking the Library included donations from EPP Books and Kingdom Books Ltd, as well as individual Zontians.
Response
The Headmaster of Dome Anglican 1 & 2 School, Vincent Amartey, thanked the Zonta Club of Accra for the timely intervention in refurbishing and stocking the library for the cluster of schools.
He noted that a library was important in learning institutions and referred to it as a “knowledge cathedral” where knowledge could be sought and acquired. He advised the children to take very good care of the books.
Present at the handover ceremony were a past District Governor, Zonta International District 18, Professor Miranda Greenstreet, executives and some members of Zonta Club of Accra, the Municipal Director of Education, Harriet Lomotey, PTA Executives and Circuit supervisors.