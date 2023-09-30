World Rabies Day commemorated in Oti Region

Alberto Mario Noretti Sep - 30 - 2023 , 10:34

A total of 110 dogs, all mongrel breeds, have been vaccinated against rabies at a durbar at New Ayoma in the Oti Region as part of activities to commemorate this year’s World Rabies Day last Thursday.

Six cats and a pet monkey were also taken through the same procedure at the event which was on the theme: “All for one, one for all”.

The Oti Regional Minister, Dr Joshua Makubu, said rabies which was transmitted from the saliva of an infected animal through bites or scratches had no known cure.

He said this year the region recorded numerous cases of dog bites with one confirmed rabies case.

Dr Makubu said so far, 4,618 animals had been vaccinated against rabies in the region, adding that “a single case of rabies at any point in time is a case too many”.

Assurance

Dr Makubu gave the assurance that the Oti Regional Coordinating Council would continue to collaborate with the Veterinary Services Department to ensure that the necessary measures were put in place to eradicate the disease.

He described the theme as appropriate, and said it served as a reminder to stakeholders to play active roles in the crusade against rabies in their respective communities.

“If every dog owner regularly vaccinates his or her dog against rabies in our communities, we can eliminate rabies,” Dr Makubu added.

Vaccination

The Oti Regional Veterinary Officer, Dr Patrick Akandi-Agbodzi, said vaccination of animals remained the most effective way to prevent rabies infection.

He said 21,000 people die from rabies infection in Africa annually.

Dr Akandi-Agbodzi, therefore, reminded pet owners to ensure their animals were vaccinated regularly, saying keeping pets comes with the responsibility of caring for them in a healthy manner.

He further urged the assemblies and the police to work together to enforce laws governing the welfare of animals in the broader interest of the public.