Workers in Central Region defy rains to mark May Day

Hundreds of workers in the Central region converged at the Cape Coast Sport Stadium to mark this year's May Day defying the rains.
The Central Regional Secretary of the Trades Union Congress, Madam Cynthia Aba Sam Ananoo, called for the bridging of disparities in conditions of work.
She further expressed worry about the meagre pensions being paid to pensions which she state had left many to live as destitute.
Madam Ananoo also called for the synchronizing of the various schemes and for government to pay back all monies taken from the pension schemes.
The Central Regional Minister, Mr Kwamina Duncan in an address commended workers in the region for their hardworking and urged them to keep it up to sustain the region’s socio-economic gains.
He further urged workers to opt for constructive dialogue in negotiating with employers and government to ensure peaceful atmosphere in the country.
Some workers who had distinguished themselves in their work were awarded. They received table top fridges, televisions and washing machines.