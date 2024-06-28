Featured

Woman assaulted by male colleague in viral video says attack was over GH₵90

Graphic Online Jun - 28 - 2024 , 14:01

Ms. Martha Adutwumwaa, a 28-year-old mobile banker who was seen being assaulted by a male colleague in a widely circulated video, says the attack occurred following an argument over her collections for the day were short by GH₵90.

Advertisement

According to Ms. Adutwumwaa, who had a swollen left eye, she exchanged words with her manager, Ayivor Elikplim, after explaining to him that she did not have enough money to pay off the balance.

Speaking to Adom FM in an interview, she stated that she did not have any issues with Mr. Elikplim at the savings and loans company (name withheld) before that day until her collections came up short.

She disclosed that she went to sit down after telling Mr. Elikplim that she did not have the money, admitting that they both insulted each other during the dispute.

She said that out of anger, Mr. Elikplim started abusing her, which provoked her to respond in equal measure after he accused her of being a witch.

Ms. Adutwumwaa said Mr. Elikplim pounced on her after she challenged his claim that he could break her down.

Mr. Elikplim has been convicted by the Nkawkaw Magistrate Court.