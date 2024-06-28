Court convicts man who assaulted female colleague at Nkawkaw
Zadok Kwame Gyesi

The man seen in a viral video this week assaulting a work colleague at a financial institution has been convicted by a court.

The incident happened at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region.

Ayivor Elikplim, was arrested on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, and arraigned same day before the Nkawkaw District Court.

He was charged with assault and he pleaded guilty.

The court therefore convicted him on his plea and remanded into police custody to re-appear on Friday, June 28, 2024.

When Ayivor Elikplim appeared before the Nkawkaw District Court in Friday morning, the sentence was deferred to Tuesday July 2, 2024.

