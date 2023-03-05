Wife of former Speaker Prof Mike Oquaye passes on

Graphic.com.gh Mar - 05 - 2023 , 23:23

Major (Retired) Alberta Adwoa Boatemaa Oquaye, the wife of former Speaker of Parliament, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye has passed on.

"It is with deep sorrow that I have to convey the news of the sudden passing of our mother; Maj. Rtd. Alberta Adwoa Boatemaa Oquaye.

"Let us All kindly pray for her Husband and our father Rt.Hon. Prof. Oquaye, her son Ambassador Mike Oquaye Jnr and the entire family. Damrifa Due. Ya wor ojogban," her son, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Free Zones Authority, Ambassador Mike Oquaye Jnr confirmed in a Facebook post.

Mrs Oquaye was a retired Nursing Officer at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra and passed on Saturday.