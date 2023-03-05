5th National Women’s Summit and Expo on March 8

Delali Sika Mar - 05 - 2023 , 14:53

The Fifth edition of the National Women’s Summit and Expo, a conference that celebrates women for their contribution to the growth and development of Ghana will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

It will take place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

It is on the theme "DigitALL – Innovation and technology for gender equality."

There are digital skills workshops for women interested in technology alongside the main event.

“This is a clarion call for women in all fields of endeavour to be intentional in attaining digital skills in order to be inclusive in the on-going digital transformation of businesses and society,” Chief Executive Officer of Charterhouse, Theresa Ayoade said.

Keynote speaker for the event is Ethel Cofie, a tech business leader, founder of Women in Tech Africa and Chair of the Government's ICT sector skills board.

She would be supported by other speakers including ; Regina Honu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of Soronko Academy; Mariam Agyeman-Buahin, Group Head, Digital Marketing, Letsogo Holdings and Thelma Quaye, Chief Digital Infrastructure, Skills and Empowerment Officer, Smart Africa Secretariat (Rwanda).

The others are, Naa Korkoi Essah, Head of Communication at the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation; Tara Fela Durotoye, Chief Executive Officer of Tara Cosmetics among others.