Ghana month throwback: 'Let's fulfil ideals of our independence'

Graphic.com.gh Mar - 06 - 2023 , 02:18

On March 6 every year, Ghana observes the 1957 Independence anniversary.

Today we reproduce some of the anniversary publications, quotes around the anniversary and some developments over the years from 1957 to 2023.

On March 6, 1992, the announcement of the return to partisan politics was made after almost 11 years of military rule.

It was announced that partisan politics was resuming on May 18, 1992 ahead of the November 7, 1992 presidential election and the December 7, 1992 parliamentary elections.

That was how the political campaigns towards the 4th Republican Constitutional governance started.

During the 30th anniversary of the March 6 Independence in 1987, the then Chairman of the PNDC, Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings reiterated the need to fulfil the ideals of the independence.

On March 6, 1979, as part of the independence anniversary, the then head of state and chairman of the Supreme Military Council (S.M.C.) General Fred Williams Kwesi Akuffo announced that Presidential and Parliamentary elections for the 3rd Republic had been fixed for June 18, 1979.

Guess who was Miss Ghana in March 1957.

A year after Ghana's independence, Prime Minister Dr Kwame Nkrumah in a broadcast on March 5, 1958 announced how Ghana was going to help other African countries to freedom.

"Long live Ghana". Various organisations, companies in Ghana have always joined the celebration.

In 1958, this is how some companies placed adverts as part of the independence anniversary.

Ghana has a bright future was Col Kutu Acheampong's message in March 1976 when he met Sir Denis.

more to follow...