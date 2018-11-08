When should your favourite family publication, The Mirror, be served - Friday or Saturday?

In 2013, to mark the 60th anniversary of The Mirror, the publication day was shifted from Saturday to Friday to increase its shelf life to two days - Friday and Saturday.
Do you want us to continue coming out on Friday or go back to Saturday?
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
Kindly let us know through:
© WhatsApp: 0552501565;
Facebook.com/mirrorghana;
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.; or,
Post Box: The Mirror, P.O. Box 742, Accra.
You can also drop off your suggestions at the nearest Graphic Communications Group Limited Office. Accra, Graphic Road, near Accra Brewery; Kumasi, Graphic Nsempa House, opposite Zion School; Sunyani, Cocoa House; Takoradi, Liberation Road near GCB Bank; Bolgatanga, GCB Bank Building; Tamale, 3rd Floor, GCB Bank Building off Bolga Road and Tema, Kristal Plaza, near Evergreen Supermarket, Community 4.
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
The rest are: Cape Coast, GCB Bank Building, Ministries Area; Ho, Ghana News Agency Building, 4th Floor, Opposite High Court; Koforidua, Tema House, near SIC Building; Wa, Block D, Regional Adminstration; Obuasi, Old Council Block, Off Golf Course Road and Akim Oda, Goil Filling Station, Post Office Road.
We would be glad to hear from you on or before November 30, 2018.