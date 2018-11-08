Northern Region: One person feared dead in a communal clash

A clash between two groups at Nakpachei, a farming community near Yendi in the Northern Region on Thursday morning, has reportedly led to the death of one person
.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
A number of houses have also been torched in the violent clash that erupted Thursday morning, November 8, 2018.
Reports say a farmer shot and killed a pig which had destroyed his farm.
That angered the owner of the pig, who reportedly mobilised his friends and attacked the farmer.
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
During the confrontation and in an attempt to take the gun away from the farmer, it triggered and instantly killed one person and injured the others.
A source at the Northern Regional Police Command told Graphic Online that a joint military and police team have since been deployed from Yendi to the community to restore calm.
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana