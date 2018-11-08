Lifestyles diseases cause of Tema Manhean deaths - GHS

BY: Enoch Darfah Frimpong

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has explained that the deaths recorded at Tema Manhean in Greater Accra were due to lifestyle diseases.

The Director General of the GHS, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare has explained that the deaths were not spiritually related as earlier speculated.

He said the deaths are unrelated and that there are different causes of death.

In a radio with Radio Ghana Thursday afternoon, Dr Nsiah Asare said none of the deaths is endemic in nature or infectious in nature.


”Four of them are hypentension, alcoholism and somebody who already has hypentension and another who has a cardiac problem.”

