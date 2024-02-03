When Ghana Armed Forces bid farewell to CDS Vice Admiral Seth Amoama after his 40 years service

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Feb - 03 - 2024 , 13:20

Last Thursday, a pull-out ceremony was held at the Burma Camp in Accra, for the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, after his 40 years of dedicated service to the Ghana Armed Forces and the country.

He was welcomed on arrival at the ceremony by, by senior military officers, both serving and retired,the leadership of various security agencies,government officials as well as family, friends and well-wishers.

Present was the Deputy Minister of Defence, Kofi Amankwa-Manu, and some Members of Parliament.

After taking the general salute and inspecting the parade, the outgoing CDS was showered with gifts from individuals and institutions in

recognition of his contribution to the development of GAF and the nation.

A citation on “his outstanding leadership,uncommon patriotism and epic professionalism,” was also presented to Vice Admiral Seth Amoama.

Vice Admiral Amoama officially handed over the command baton to Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, signifying a successful transfer of authority.

Vice Admiral Amoama served as the Commandant of the GAF Command and Staff College from July 1,2016 to January 3, 2019.