Armed Forces bids CDS farewell after 40-year dedicated service

Joshua Bediako Koomson Feb - 02 - 2024 , 05:54

After 40 years of dedicated service to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and the country, the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, has bowed out of the military.

In line with military tradition, the GAF held a farewell parade and a pull-out ceremony for him at the Burma Camp in Accra yesterday.

Dressed in a full military ceremonial uniform, the outgoing CDS looked elated when he arrived at the parade grounds.

He was welcomed by senior military officers, both serving and retired, the leadership of various security agencies, government officials as well as family, friends and well-wishers.

Present was the Deputy Minister of Defence, Kofi Amankwa-Manu, and some Members of Parliament.

After taking the general salute and inspecting the parade, the outgoing CDS was showered with gifts from individuals and institutions in recognition of his contribution to the development of GAF and the nation.

A citation on “his outstanding leadership, uncommon patriotism and epic professionalism,” was also presented to Vice Admiral Seth Amoama.

Handing over

Vice Admiral Amoama officially handed over the command baton to Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, signifying a successful transfer of authority.

The parade was followed by a pull-out ceremony, a symbolic event to signify the retirement of an officer, usually of a higher ranking.

Background

Vice Admiral Amoama was enlisted into the GAF as a Naval Cadet in 1981, and had his initial training at the Ghana Military Academy (GMA).

He has held numerous appointments in the Ghana Armed Forces both afloat and ashore.

Vice Admiral Amoama served as the Commandant of the GAF Command and Staff College from July 1, 2016, to 3 January 2019.

Until his appointment as the CDS, he was the Chief of the Naval Staff from January 8, 2019, to February 5, 2021.

The Navy witnessed significant development under his stewardship, including the sailing of four Ghana Navy Ships to the Equator, a feat that had not been achieved over four decades.

Admiral Amoama was elevated to the high office of Chief of the Defence Staff on February 5, 2021, in an acting capacity, and was confirmed as the substantive on March 3, 2021.

Gratitude

Vice Admiral Amoama expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for reposing trust and confidence in him to serve, and for his enormous support to the GAF during his tenure of office.

The outgoing CDS said he was retiring with fulfilment after serving the military colours with distinction and dedication, and congratulated the incoming CDS on his “well-deserved apportionment”.

“The giant strides we have collectively made towards the growth and development of the GAF with the support of the President are clear for all to see,” he added.

Vice Admiral Amoama also expressed his appreciation to his instructors, commanders and mentors who guided him throughout his military career, saying “during my time as CDS, I enjoyed awesome support and goodwill from all and sundry”.