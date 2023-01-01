The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed optimistism that Ghana will continue on the path of economic emancipation and accelerated development this year.
He has, therefore, stressed the need for Ghanaians to reposition their hands, minds and hearts as government deployed all efforts humanly possible for a happy new year.
“I am very optimistic of Ghana’s future and my prayer is that 2023 should see us continue on the path of economic emancipation and accelerated development,” Dr Bawumia assured when he joined the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye and the congregation of the Dr Wayat Assembly of the Church of Pentecost at Accra New Town to usher in the new year (2023).
The wife of the Vice-President Mrs Samira Bawumia, some past and present Members of Parliament (MPs), ministers of state and senior government officials also joined the Vice-President at the service.
Economic challenges
While admitting the difficulties being experienced in the country, Vice-President Bawumia, who wore an all white kaftan expressed confidence that the country would ride the current storm and turn things around.
“We have been working while at the same time trusting in God because you do not just trust in God and sit and fold your arms and go to sleep, you have to work, so we have been working while at the same time trusting in God for his unfailing love and thankfully we are beginning to see the power of our lord manifesting in the improvements in our economic outlook,” the Vice-President said.
Explaining the economic crisis further, he said, it has been a period characterised by economic uncertainties and challenges that had caused even stronger nations to crawl.
In times like this, he said “we deploy all efforts humanly possible to enable us stay afloat on the surface of the challenges but those who forget God and face the battle on their own cannot succeed.”
He, therefore, called on the people to put their trust in the lord and be hopeful in times of such uncertainties.
Quoting from the scriptures to support his message, Vice-President Bawumia, stressed the need to leverage spiritual authority and relationship with God to bring development and happiness to societies.
He said individually and in partnership with government, the church must be seen as an instrument not just for spiritual and moral purity but also social and economic transformation.
In that regard, Dr Bawumia indicated that, government was committed to partnering the church and all faith based organisations to realise those goals.
Peace
On peace and unity, he prayed that Ghana would continue to remain peaceful inspite of the differences in ethnicity and religion.
“We are different people from different ethnicities and different religions but we are all children of God. What makes us unique is our unity in diversity and we should guard it jealously.
“We may have our minor differences because of the differences in background which are normal but in our differences, we must be indivisible,” he emphasised.
In a sermon, the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, said there are better days and years ahead for which people must be well positioned in readiness for the blessings of God and good success.
Apostle Nyamekye who spoke on the topic; “repositioning yourself for maximum impact in your world,” further emphasised that the citizens must reposition themselves to be on the side of God for in order to enjoy the blessings of God upon their lives.
He added that by repositioning oneself, growing as children of God devoid of superstition among other vices, change in mentality, repositioning of hearts and hands and working very hard, “God will always be with us”.
The Church of Pentecost chairman also described the year 2023 as a good year and urged the Church to position itself on the side of God in this new year.