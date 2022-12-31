Najel Foundation, GOWA hold second street Love campaign

Najel Foundation has for the second consecutive year demonstrated love for the less privileged in some communities during this festive season.
This year's came on the heels of the successful maiden edition which fed two thousand people on the streets of Accra.
But unlike last year's editon, this year's on December 27 saw Najel Foundation partnering organizers of Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) for the Christmas charity work.
The Executive Director of Najel Foundation, Mrs. Naomi Naa Adjeley Anang said: "It is a season of love, and there is no better way to demonstrate our love than to share the little we have with those for one reason. This year, we are partnering GOWA for this charity project, and our target is to feed over two thousand people on the streets of Accra."
The CEO of ASKOF Productions, Mrs Afua Asantewaa Aduonum stated: "You know we are a community impact-driven outfit and so we thought it prudent to support this worthy cause. A smile on the faces of the less fortunate ones means so much for us at ASKOF Productions."
The exercise saw the organizers reaching out to the less fortunate from Teshie, through Tema Station in Accra, New Town and Nima.
The event was sponsored by Twellium Industrial Limited, Top Survey Consult Ltd., Bedds Freight Services, Kiss Condoms Gh, BitAfrika and Aayalolo.