Waribogu residents displaced by rainstorm : NADMO says no relief items for victims

More than 500 people including schoolchildren have been displaced after a downpour accompanied by a severe storm wreaked havoc at Waribogu, a farming community in the Zabzugu District in the Northern Region, last Sunday.
The heavy downpour, which lasted about three hours, ripped off roofs of over 27 houses, school buildings and displaced residents.
The Waribogu Junior High School whose roof was ripped off completely has been temporarily closed down by authorities.
The Daily Graphic gathered that so far many of the victims are sleeping in the open while others are putting up with friends and relations in nearby villages.
No relief items
The Zabzugu District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Moro Nuhu, told the Daily Graphic that the disaster had caused severe havoc in the entire community, as almost all the houses had been affected.
He indicated that NADMO did not have relief items in stock to support the victims and alleviate their plight.
However, he said the assembly was working hard to re-roof the school building so the children could return to the classroom as soon as possible.
Mr Nuhu appealed for urgent support from benevolent organisations for the victims to rebuild their houses.
Some of the victims who spoke to the Daily Graphic said they no longer had any shelter over their heads and appealed for aid.