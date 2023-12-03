Wanted by Special Prosecutor for alleged vote buying offence
Graphic.com.gh
The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has declared these three individuals wanted for corruption and corruption-related offences.
They are said to have engaged in vote buying a public election.
The OSP in a public notice declaring them wanted wrote: "The following persons are wanted by the OSP for corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of public elections - especially vote buying."
Graphic Online understands that these the first batch of wanted persons in a related offence and that the OSP will also publish a list of some others.
more to follow...