Wanted by Special Prosecutor for alleged vote buying offence

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has declared these three individuals wanted for corruption and corruption-related offences.

They are said to have engaged in vote buying a public election.

The OSP in a public notice declaring them wanted wrote: "The following persons are wanted by the OSP for corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of public elections - especially vote buying." 

Graphic Online understands that these the first batch of wanted persons in a related offence and that the OSP will also publish a list of some others.

more to follow...

 

