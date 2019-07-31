VIDEO: Watch Nancy Pelosi's tearful address to Parliament

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has given an emotional address to parliament in Ghana on the 400th anniversary of the first enslaved Africans arriving in America.
Ms Pelosi appeared tearful as she recalled the horrors of the slave trade.
She paid tribute to the contribution African Americans had made to the United States and said that Ghana's struggle for independence had been an inspiration for the civil rights movement led by Martin Luther King and others.
She was accompanied to Parliament by several members of the US House of Representatives, the Congressional Black Caucus as well as the US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan.
She said she was honoured to be the first female speaker of the US House of Representatives to address Ghana's Parliament.
Ms Pelosi was also full of praise for the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye.
Watch Madam Pelosi address below (She speaks from the 24th-minute mark)
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page