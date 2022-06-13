Vice-President inspects road projects in North East Region

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, last Saturday inspected ongoing construction works on bridges and roads in the North East Region.
Accompanied by the North East Regional Minister, Yidana Zakaria; the Member of Parliament for Walewale, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, and other government officials, the Vice-President inspected ongoing works on the 9.5-km road linking Misio and Wuyima in the Mamprugu Moaduri District, as well as the 210-metre bridge linking Misio to Wuyima.
When completed, the projects will shorten the about four-hour drive time from Walewale to Yagaba to 40 minutes and also make it possible for commuters to travel from Walewale to Wa without going through Bolgatanga.
So far, the sub-structures of the bridge are complete and the metal layovers are expected to be latched as soon as the rainy season is over.
They are expected to be completed and opened to traffic by 2023, according to the project contractor.
Satisfaction
Dr Bawumia expressed satisfaction with the progress of work but charged the contractor to speed up to be able to meet the scheduled timeline.
Aside from the road linking communities in the 'Oversea' district to other towns, he said, it would also open up the vast agricultural potential of the area.
"This is the first time after independence that any government is attempting to fix this bridge and we are grateful to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for this.
“The contractor (Ghacos) has done an excellent job," he said.
Fulfilling promises
Dr Bawumia said the number of road projects ongoing and completed in the region showed that the government was on course to fulfilling its promise to undertake massive road infrastructure across the country.
He, therefore, thanked the chiefs and the people of the region for supporting and cooperating with the government to bring the needed development to the area.
As part of his tour of the Northern and the North East regions, the Vice-President is expected to cut the sod for the construction of the Walewale-Tamale, Tamale-Yendi and Yendi-Tatale roads today.