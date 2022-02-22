UTAG calls off strike to engage with gov't till March 4

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has called off its strike to engage with the government.
The association says it will engage with the government till March 4, 2022.
This follows a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Monday to deliberate on the ongoing industrial action.
- Read also:
- UTAG leadership agrees to suspend strike members to vote on decision
- Court orders UTAG to suspend strike
- UTAG ‘fights’ court order
- We await copy of ruling to determine next action - UTAG
This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for more details later...