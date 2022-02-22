UTAG calls off strike to engage with gov't till March 4

BY: Kweku Zurek
The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has called off its strike to engage with the government.

The association says it will engage with the government till March 4, 2022.

This follows a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Monday to deliberate on the ongoing industrial action.

