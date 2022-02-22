KNUST lecturer arrested over wife’s disappearance remanded into prison custody

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) lecturer accused of the disappearance of his wife, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, a staffer of the Lands Commission in Kumasi has been remanded into prison custody by the Kumasi High Court.
Rhodaline Amoah-Darko has been missing since August 2021.
The husband, Dr Wilberforce Aggrey was earlier remanded in police custody by the Asokwa District Court. But has now been remanded into prison custody by the Kumasi High Court where he has freshly been charged with kidnapping and deception of a public officer.
This was after he was discharged by the Asokwa District Court and was re-arrested by the police to face the two new charges at the High Court.
The police have accused Dr Wilberforce Aggrey, of being behind the disappearance of the wife.
He was initially only charged with kidnapping at the Asokwa District Court where he was remanded in police custody.
According to the police, their investigations have so far revealed a linkage of mobile phone communications to implicate the husband, who is a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.
Rhodaline Amoah-Darko was reported missing after she allegedly left home at Gyenyase in Kumasi on August 30, 2021, and did not return.
After Rhodaline allegedly went missing, the husband reported the incident to the police on September 2, 2021.
Communication from her mobile phone allegedly from suspected kidnappers demanding a ransom emanated from a location (cell tower) close to her residence.
A communication from the husband’s phone reporting the incident to some relatives also emanated from a similar location (cell tower), according to the police per their investigations.
According to the police, the husband has provided incoherent statements on the matter.
A police prosecutor has told the court that the husband in reporting the case said Rhodaline had been kidnapped from their home and he could not find her.
From the police, per their investigations, the messages from Rhodaline's phone to the husband's phone, and later from the husband's phone to other relatives all emanated from a location (cell tower) near their residence.
Based on that, the husband was invited for interrogation.
According to the prosecutor, Aggrey admitted that he sent those messages from Rhodaline's phone because he was threatened that if he did not do that, his family will be harmed.
He indicated to the police, according to the prosecutor, that he had to send his wife to a place closer to the Volta Lake to ensure that she was safe.
The police said he has since not been able to tell them the location of Rhodaline and that investigation are still ongoing.
He has also not been able to tell where Rhodaline's phone is as of now.
It will be recalled that on October 27, 2021, the police in a press statement indicated that there was no evidence to link the husband to the disappearance of Rhodaline.
This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for more details later...