Next article: Blame market sellers for keeping prices high despite drop in food import costs – Importers

Featured

US donates $6million armoured vehicles to boost Ghana’s defence capabilities

GraphicOnline May - 09 - 2025 , 08:59 2 minutes read

The United States Government has donated 14 mine-resistant, ambush-protected armoured personnel carriers (APCs) worth over $6 million to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), in a move expected to significantly enhance the country’s counter-terrorism and border security operations.

The official handover ceremony took place on Wednesday at Burma Camp in Accra, marking what both nations described as a deepening of bilateral defence cooperation and long-standing security ties.

The Puma M36 vehicles are designed to offer enhanced troop protection and mobility in high-risk environments, boosting Ghana’s operational readiness in responding to emerging security threats and safeguarding its territorial integrity.

More than 40 Ghanaian soldiers have received specialised training over the past four weeks on the operation and maintenance of the vehicles.

Speaking at the event, U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Madam Virginia Palmer, described the donation as a symbol of enduring partnership rooted in shared values, mutual respect, and collective commitment to peace and stability.

“These APCs support the GAF’s mission of ensuring peace and border integrity, which makes both Ghana and the United States safer,” Ambassador Palmer stated. “They are part of a broader commitment that includes continued training and joint operations.”

She praised Ghana’s leadership in regional security, particularly along its northern frontiers, and highlighted its contributions to multinational peacekeeping efforts, including operations such as Flintlock and African Lion.

Ghana’s Minister of Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, expressed deep gratitude to the U.S. government, calling the donation “generous and strategic.”

“This occasion is not just a symbol of the enduring partnership between our two countries. It is a tangible expression of our shared commitment to peace, stability, and security within Ghana and across the West African sub-region,” Dr Boamah said.

He commended the professionalism of the Ghana Armed Forces and encouraged personnel to uphold a renewed sense of duty and responsibility in executing their mission.

The ceremony was attended by senior military officers, representatives from the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), and members of the diplomatic community. The event coincided with Victory in Europe Day (VE Day), marking the end of World War II in Europe, further emphasising the global significance of security cooperation.

The donation adds to a growing list of U.S. military support to Ghana in recent years, which includes the provision of patrol boats, mobile field hospitals, and critical infrastructure to reinforce the country’s defence systems.