Upper East Region: Anthrax outbreak claims one life

GraphicOnline Jun - 04 - 2023 , 08:21

A confirmed case of anthrax resulting in one death and 11 other individuals being infected has been reported in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region.

According to a statement issued by Dr. Emmanuel Kofi Dzotsi, the Upper East Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, the affected individuals consumed the carcasses of cattle that were infected with anthrax.

The Regional Health Directorate received notification on June 1, 2023, regarding two cases of anthrax, one of which resulted in a fatality, in the Binduri District due to the consumption of infected cattle.

A total of four cattle have died in the affected community. As of now, 11 suspected cases have been identified, and efforts are underway to conduct contact tracing within the community.

In response to the outbreak, the statement issued a warning to all districts, particularly those bordering Binduri, to remain vigilant and prioritize surveillance activities for anthrax in healthcare facilities and communities.

The statement emphasized the importance of managing suspected cases with Ciprofloxacin and Doxycycline, as well as employing risk communication strategies to raise awareness among communities.

Furthermore, community members were urged to refrain from consuming the carcasses of cattle of unknown cause, and effective collaboration with the Veterinary Service in each district was encouraged to ensure a comprehensive control of the disease.