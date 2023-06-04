Nogokpo Chiefs give Archbishop Agyinasare 14-day ultimatum for peace talks

Alberto Mario Noretti Jun - 04 - 2023 , 09:36

The chiefs and residents of Nogokpo in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region have issued a 14-day ultimatum to Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, to engage in peace talks.

This follows his recent reference to Nogokpo as the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region during a sermon at the Perez Dome in Accra.

Archbishop Agyinasare has clarified that his comments were not intended to demean any specific town or its residents. He explained that his remarks were meant to illustrate the principle of divine protection to his congregants.

The ultimatum was announced during a press conference held at the Royal Palace of the Dufia of Nogokpo, Torgbui Saba V, and conveyed through a statement read by the palace spokesman, Nufialaga Kobla Mawufemor Nornyibey.

The statement expressed disappointment that Archbishop Agyinasare showed no remorse for his comments, which the chiefs interpreted as an intentional effort to tarnish the reputation of Nogokpo's people. The chiefs emphasized that Nogokpo should not be perceived as the headquarters of wickedness or evil in the Volta Region, noting that the town has a rich history, including being visited by Ghana's first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, who sought divine assistance from the thunder deity, Torgbui Zakadza.

The statement highlighted Nogokpo's location along the ECOWAS Highway, a major route for goods and passengers, and stressed that derogatory comments about the town were unfounded. It emphasized the peaceful and tolerant nature of the people of Nogokpo, urging religious leaders to be mindful of their language and avoid inciting violence.

The chiefs and people of Nogokpo have appealed to the Peace Council, the Christian Council, the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, the Ketu South Municipal Assembly, the Some Traditional Council, the National Investigations Bureau, and the Inspector-General of Police to take appropriate action against Archbishop Agyinasare for his divisive utterances. They have set a 14-day deadline for him to appear in Nogokpo for an amicable resolution, with the hope that he will comply.

Failure to respond within the given timeframe may lead to further action, according to the statement. The community remains committed to upholding its ethics, ethos, and core values without compromising for personal gain.