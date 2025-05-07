Previous article: Assin Ochiso: One child dead, four hospitalised after river crossing in search of avocado

Two remanded in Twifo Praso murder case

Shirley Asiedu Addo May - 07 - 2025 , 16:05 2 minutes read

Two persons, Richard Armah, a 28-year-old mechanic and Isaac Arhin a 24-year-old disc jockey also known as Fresh DJ were today, May 7, remanded in police custody in connection with the murder of 21-year-old seamstress Zenabu Tahiru at Twifo Praso in the Central region.

The two appeared before the Twifo Praso District Court today Wednesday, May 7, 2025, for the first time after their arrest on Monday, May 5, 2025.

The court presided over by his worship Maxwell Kpodo remanded the suspects into police custody to appear again on May 21, 2025.

The case attracted a large crowd of residents from Twifo Praso and neighbouring communities, seeking to catch a glimpse of the suspects.

The courtroom and its surroundings were filled with community members seeking answers and justice for Zenabu's untimely death.

On April 3, 2025, the lifeless body Zenabu was discovered with a cloth tied around her neck and bloodstains on her hands in her room at Kokoase, a suburb of Twifo Praso in the Central region.

Investigators also discovered a super glue container, a used condom wrapper, and an apple at the scene.

Briefing the press earlier on the arrest, the Central North Regional Police Commander, DCOP Abraham Acquaye, said preliminary investigations indicated that Armah had expressed interest in Zenabu, which she declined.

Subsequently, DCOP Acquaye said Arhin, a friend of Armah introduced him, Armah to a spiritualist for a ritual intended to win Zenabu's affection, commonly known as "for girls."

DCOP Acquaye said when the ritual failed, Arhin and the spiritualist allegedly visited Zenabu's residence on the day of the murder, sexually assaulted her, and murdered her upon suspecting that she had recognised them.

He said the two, Arhin and the said spiritualist then took Zenabu's mobile phone and handed it over to Armah for safekeeping.

DCOP Acquaye said the police tracked Zenabu's phone, leading to Armah's arrest.

During interrogation, DCOP Acquaye said Armah implicated Arhin, leading to his arrest.

DCOP Acquaye assured residents that investigations were far advanced and urged the public to remain calm.

He also appealed for information from the public to aid the ongoing investigation.