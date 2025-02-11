Featured

Two female suspects in connection with Pooley’s murder granted GH₵600,000 bail

GNA Feb - 11 - 2025 , 20:04 1 minute read

The Sunyani District Court ‘B’ has granted GH₵300,000 bail with two sureties each, one to be justified to the two females suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Francis Frimpong, the supporter of the Kumasi Asante Kotoko FC.

When they appeared before the court on Monday, Eric Daning, the Presiding Judge directed suspects Elizabeth Akosua Ntiriwaa, also known as “Akosua Black Chinese” and Yaa Asantewaa to report to the police twice every week.

According to their bail condition, the suspects cannot travel outside the Sunyani Municipality without judicial approval in the first 14 days.

They were charged with “abetment to commit crime, to wit murder” under Sections 20(1) and 46 of the Criminal Offenses Act 1960 (Act 29) and will re-appear till Monday, February 17, 2025.

The court, however, ordered the police to keep in custody two other suspects, Isaac Fosu, and Augustine Yeboah for further investigations.

The deceased, popularly known as “Pooley” was stabbed to death on Sunday, February 2, 2025, when Nsoatreman FC hosted Kumasi Asante Kotoko FC on matchday 19 of the Ghana Premier League at their home grounds at the Nsoatre Professor Amoah Koromansah II stadium.

So far, the police have arrested seven suspects in connection with the crime and they include suspects Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the owner of the Nsoatreman FC, Joseph Kyeremeh, popularly known as ‘Santos’ and Agyemang Duah Owusu, a police inspector.