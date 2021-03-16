Two fault UCC's engagement of incarcerated Ali Gabass as facilitator

The Bono Regional Director of the Department of Children, Mr. George Yaw Ankamah has condemned the decision by management of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to engage incarcerated Dr. Ali Sulley Gabass as a facilitator for its distance learning programme at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison.
Describing the decision as unfortunate, George Ankamah said the engagement of Gabass who is serving time for defilement is an attack on the hard earned reputation of the university.
Ankamah, an alumnus of the university issued the condemnation when he featured as a panelist on Suncity 97.1 FM’s Morning Drive in Sunyani on Tuesday.
He wondered why a University that prides itself on high ethical and moral standards will compromise its integrity and engage the services of someone who has committed a crime of that magnitude.
Read also: UCC engages 3 prison inmates as facilitators
Ali-Gabass jailed 25 years for defilement
He said Ghana was the first country to rectify UN’s Convention on the Rights of Children (UNCRC) in 1989 and it behoves all state institutions including the UCC to adhere to state protocols on Children.
He said Dr. Ali Gabass is a threat to children on any day and therefore UCC engaging his services as a facilitator shall mean UCC validates any abuse on children.
He argued that, there are more qualified graduates looking for the opportunity to nurture students and see no justification for UCC to engage someone who sodomized a 16-year old boy as a facilitator.
Mr. Amponsah Tabiri, a Dental Surgeon Assistant with the Brong Regional Hospital in Sunyani, who contributed Via WhatsApp Message did not take it lightly with the university management, saying someone who sodomised a minor should not be given the opportunity to even go near students.
According to him, sex offenders should not have the right to work for the UCC no matter their knowledge, especially at the time the country is battling LGBTQ issues.
Amponsah Tabiri said he is not against the re-integration of prisoners but found it untenable that a man who had sodomised a minor is allowed to get close to students.
The Daily Graphic on Tuesday reported that the UCC has engaged Dr. Ali Gabass who is serving a 25-year jail term for sodomy, and two other inmates of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison as facilitators for the university’s Distance Learning Programme at the prison.