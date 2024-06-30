Featured

Two accused persons to stand trial for murdering soldier at Ashaiman

GNA Jun - 30 - 2024 , 13:42

Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick, have been committed to stand trial at the High Court for murdering 21-year-old Private Sherif Imoro at Ashaiman by the TDC Magistrate Court in Tema.

The court presided over by Magistrate Mrs. Benedicta Antwi, first discharged all accused persons standing committal trial following an application from the prosecution to withdraw the charge sheet filed in April 2023, and a fresh charge of murder was filed against Tetteh and Sadick.

Consequently, Ibrahim Abdul Rakib, Safianu Musah, and Yusif Mohammed were discharged as their names were omitted from the new charge sheet.

According to the counsel, the three discharged individuals were only linked to the phone involved in the case because the two accused of murder allegedly took the phone from the soldier, sold it to one person, who then sold it to another, and so on.

Mr. Lawyer Abdul Fatau Abdallah, counsel for one of the discharged Ibrahim Abdul Rakib, told the Ghana News Agency that they were only involved in dishonestly receiving the stolen phone from the slain soldier as they bought it.

However, shortly after their discharge, Rakib and Musah were rearrested and placed into police custody to arraigned before the court at a later date, while Mohammed was released due to his minimal connection to the crime.

The facts as presented to the court when the accused persons first appeared in court in 2023, has it that Tetteh and Sadick, at about 1:45 hours on March 4, 2023, attacked the deceased at Taifa Ashaiman in an attempt to rob him of his phone and a backpack.

During the struggle, Tetteh allegedly pulled out a knife, stabbed the deceased in the arm, and fled with the phone, leaving the knife stuck in the victim’s arm.

Further investigations disclosed that Tetteh and Sadick sold the stolen phone to Rakib, who in turn resold it to the others.