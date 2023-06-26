Organised Labour declares nationwide strike beginning July 10 over 3 sacked Asogli workers

Organised Labour declares nationwide strike beginning July 10 over 3 sacked Asogli workers

Organised Labour says it will embark on a nationwide strike beginning July 10 over the sacking of three workers at Sunon Asogli Power who tried to form a labour union at the company.

The sacked workers at Asogli are said to have initiated moves to form a union but following a disagreement with the management of the company, they have been sacked.

Organised Labour has therefore called for their reinstatement and threatened a nationwide strike beginning July 10, 2023.

