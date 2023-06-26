ABANTU congratulates Justice Torkornoo

Daily Graphic Jun - 26 - 2023 , 12:59

Abantu for Development, a women’s right organisation, has congratulated Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, for her elevation to the high office of Chief Justice.

She becomes the third woman to hold the position in the country.

She was sworn into office on Monday, June 12, 2023 at the Jubilee House, Accra.

According to ABANTU, by her elevation, she had been positioned to continue the trailblazing role of her women predecessors, as well as that of her colleague men, in this august position in the Judiciary.

In a release, it said “This is indeed a well-deserved success and an honour done to her for her numerous achievements including meritorious contributions to the body of law literature”.

It added that “We recognise that this accomplishment is as a result of great personal cost, resilience, sacrifice and a lifelong commitment to justice.

Nevertheless, it is also by extension, a victory to many other Ghanaian citizens, especially those who believe that gender inclusion and women’s heightened visibility are critical in the process of national development”.

It said “ABANTU recognises that there has been some effort to increase the number of women ascending to leadership positions in the Judiciary in the country but disparity and imbalance still persist.

However, we believe that gender equitable representation in the Judiciary must remain high as it can lead to a qualitative difference in the way law and justice is dispensed in terms of inclusiveness and equity”.

Barriers

It added that “The existence of numerous structural and systemic limitations, the many challenges and barriers that women face in public spaces, limit the processes of change needed for patriarchal systems to become more gender responsive and socially inclusive saying, “this is why we are always elated when women ascend to positions of leadership and decision making”.

It, therefore, said “we join hands with Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, in celebrating her triumph and send our best wishes to her for the years ahead.

We are confident that she will provide a powerful voice in the area of justice and in support of considerations of inclusiveness with implications for a solid national environment of gender equitable jurisprudence that benefits both women and men on an equal basis”.

ABANTU looks to the future with great optimism that the nation will recognise the added value that women bring in securing comprehensive improved political, economic, social and environmental conditions for all citizens in the entire country. “ABANTU for Development wishes Mrs Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo much success in her new position,” it said.