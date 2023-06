Tanker drivers on sit down strike over TOR - Kpone 'bad' road

Benjamin Xornam Glover Jun - 26 - 2023 , 12:05

Petroleum tanker drivers under the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union have declared a sit down strike over the deplorable condition of Tema Oil Refinery to Kpone road.

The Chairman of the union, George Teye Nyaunu, told journalists on Monday, June 26, 2023 that tanker drivers from the union have withdrawn their services until the situation is addressed.

more to follow...