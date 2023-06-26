Supreme Court on why it declared President's directive to Auditor-General unconstitutional

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson

The Supreme Court has stated that it declared as unconstitutional the directive by President Akufo-Addo for former Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo, to proceed on leave because such a move violated the independence of of the Auditor-General.

In its full reasoning for the judgment which was released today ( Monday, June 26), the apex court held that the Auditor - General’s office was an independent constitutional body which is insulated from any form of interference in the discharge of its functions.

It was the considered view of the court that leave was purely an internal administrative matter within the Audit Service which could not be exercised by the President.

