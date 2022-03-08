Tsatsu Tsikata challenges how Assin MP was served with only hearing notice in Daily Graphic

A publication in the Daily Graphic today took the centre stage at the Supreme Court in the case seeking to stop the NDC MP for Assin North , Mr James Gyakye Quayson, from holding himself as a legislator.
The apex court had ordered the plaintiff to serve the MP with the court processes through a substituted service by a publication in the Daily Graphic and posting it at the court and the MP’s residence.
Lawyer for the MP, Mr Tsatsu Tsikata, told the court that only the hearing notice was published in the Daily Graphic, instead of the whole processes as directed by the court.
Also, counsel argued that the time was not ripe for hearing the case because the court indicated that the substituted service would take effect seven days after the publication in the Daily Graphic.
Lawyer for the plaintiff , Mr Frank Davies, disagreed with the submissions of Mr Tsikata , and argued that the court ordered different modes of service and therefore the publication in the Daily Graphic should not be seen as the only mode of service.
The seven -member panel of the apex court has stood down the case to go and deliberate whether or not the MP has been duly served through substituted service for the case to be heard.
more to follow …